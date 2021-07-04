Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon gives a preview of her new single ‘Weekend’ looking chic and dreamy

The sneak peek into the song shows Taeyeon dancing and sitting in a pink airplane. Read more to know about it.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has been gearing up for a comeback. A snippet of her upcoming song ‘Weekend’ was released when it aired on the KBS2’s variety show called ‘Mr. House Husband 2’. Taeyeon looks chic and elegant in the all-pink outfit and blonde hair. Her honey vocals match her soft playful look. It seems like the setting of the song is in an airplane which is also colored light pink and it is decorated on the inside with contrasting rich purple seats and sofas. Even the sky that Taeyeon looks towards outside the airplane has pink and purple hues with clouds which accentuate the bubbly feel of the song.

The snippet of the song perfectly alludes to what it is about. Her new single ‘Weekend’ is a disco-pop song with retro synth sounds and soft guitar music. It is about one’s wish to escape from their mundane repetitive lives for some time during the weekend and go to faraway places where they can be free from stress and work. This is something a lot of people will find relatable especially since the pandemic has restrained travelling to a great extent. Even the concept photos posted by Taeyeon earlier radiate the soft dreamy aesthetics with sparkling pink filters and retro stylish outfits.

Netizens had already started predicting Taeyeon’s comeback when she posted an adorable selca on her Instagram handle and changed her hair colour. Before this, Taeyeon had featured in Taemin’s song ‘If I Could Tell You’ from his mini-album ‘Advice’. Taeyeon’s ‘Weekend’ will be released on July 6, 2021.

Watch the snippet of Taeyeon's new song:

Share your comment ×