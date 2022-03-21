Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon holds on to spot atop girl group member brand reputation rankings in March

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed March 2022’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 579 girl group members, using big data collected from February 20, 2022, to March 20, 2022, was used to determine the rankings for the month of March.

With a brand reputation index of 4,020,679 points, Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon maintains her spot at number 1 on the list. Taeyeon’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a score of 80.51 percent positive reactions, with her high-ranking phrases including ‘INVU’, ‘Killing Voice’, and ‘YouTube’. Meanwhile, Taeyeon’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘release’, ‘dominate’, and ‘surpass’.

Currently starring in tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ as a gifted and hardworking fencer Go Yurim, WJSN’s Bona rises up a spot to rank 2 with a brand reputation index of 3,686,543 points. Compared to her score in February, this reflects an increase of 15.16 percent in her score in March.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie follows at a close third, with a brand reputation index of 3,610,459 points, followed by Apink’s Son Naeun marking a 36.37 percent increase in her score since February and rising to rank 4 with a brand reputation index of 3,399,541 points. With a brand reputation index of 3,255,358 points, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo rounds out the top 5 for March.

Check out the Top 10 for March, below:

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon WJSN’s Bona BLACKPINK’s Jennie Apink’s Son Naeun BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Red Velvet’s Joy Girl’s Day’s Yura BLACKPINK’s Rosé aespa’s Winter TWICE’s Nayeon

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon top February’s rankings for individual boy & girl group members