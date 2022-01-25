Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to join ‘Queendom 2’ as host

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is confirmed as an MC for Mnet’s ‘Queendom 2’! The production team for the show shared the news on January 25, saying, “Taeyeon is a musician who has been at the top of the industry as a solo artist for 16 years in the K-Pop industry, while being called a reliable ‘vocal queen’ with her colourful and rich musical world, since her debut in 2007.”

They further shared, “Taeyeon is a representative musician who leads the global world of K-pop, and has a wide range of music fans at home and abroad. Above all, as a role model for junior girl groups, we anticipate that she will be able to play a diverse role beyond just that of the host of the program.”

‘Queendom’ is a comeback survival show that first aired in 2019. The show featured an impressive lineup of female idols who participated in various competitions, leading up to the final ‘comeback battle’. ‘Queendom’ included Park Bom, AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE as the participants. The show was a massive success, leading to its spin-offs ‘Road to Kingdom’ and ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, featuring popular boy groups.

Girl group MAMAMOO ranked in first place in ‘Queendom’, and boy group THE BOYZ won ‘Road to Kingdom’, securing a spot in the sequel, ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. Boy group Stray Kids eventually secured first place in ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, winning a reality show for the group, as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show.

Post the confirmation of Taeyeon as its host, the second season of ‘Queendom’ reportedly plans to begin filming from next month.

