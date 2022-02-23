Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is the mastermind in the gripping teaser for ‘Queendom 2’

On February 23, Mnet released the first teaser for the awaited celebrity survival show ‘Queendom 2’ and Taeyeon is at the forefront of it all! The teaser shows Taeyeon at the head of the game, displaying her power over the pawns, showing the intense competition that will be happening soon! The first episode will be out on March 31.

Mnet's 'Queendom 2' has unveiled 6 representative K-pop girl groups that will compete for a comeback at the same time on the same day. The first girl group is the 'Brave Girls', which quickly emerged as a trending girl group with their song 'Rollin' last year. With the hidden abilities and charms of the Brave Girls that have not been shown before, it is expected that they will show potential beyond the reverse run.

The veteran rookie girl group 'VIVIZ', who announced a successful new start as a three-member member of the national girl group 'GFRIEND', was also named in the lineup. Another girl group in the lineup is 'WJSN', a master songwriter with a number of hit songs that captivate the ears of K-pop fans, such as the songs 'Touch You', 'Please,' and 'Iruri'. The talented girl group 'Loona', recognized by global K-pop fans first, will also appear on 'Queendom 2' and compete for a comeback with five other artists. The fifth girl group to appear in the lineup is the super rookie 'Kep1er', who sold over 200,000 albums and ranked first in Initial Chodong sales for a girl group's debut album.

The last girl group in the lineup is Hyolyn, a former member of the girl group SISTAR, who has excellent vocals with an attractive tone and dance skills that exude unrivaled charisma on stage. She is the only solo participant in 'Queendom 2'. Meanwhile, Mnet's 'Queendom', which first aired in 2019, is a comeback survival program in which six K-pop idol teams compete by releasing singles at the same time.

