Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s agency WARNS users about malicious comments; Says they will drag trolls to court

SM Entertainment recently issued a statement warning social media users against writing false comments, they stated that trolling Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon might land them in legal trouble.

After BTS and TXT, SM Entertainment is on a mission to slam trolls who have been going after Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon. In a recent statement released via Soompi, the agency threatened those who are trolling the Girls’ Generation member. This statement came in the light of rumours that the group member Taeyeon was in a relationship with VIXX‘s Ravi since the past year. SM Entertainment’s statement started off by sharing that recently there have been plenty of cases, accusations and false statements about Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon over social media outlets, they then underlined the toll these kinds of attacks take on people, be it celebrities or normal people.

The agency continued by saying that in an effort to protect artists under their agency, they are collecting data and will take legal actions against those who are threatening Taeyeon. After the data collection is complete, the agency stated that they will file legal complaints through their attorney. They even allowed fans to send in reports of such malicious behaviour to their official email account so they can review it and report it accordingly. SM continued stating that they will take all measures necessary to protect their artists and from now on, under strict guidelines, they will keep a close check on trolls under the principle of zero tolerance.

If you missed it, just a few hours ago, Big Hit Entertainment revealed similar plans for their bands BTS and TXT. The agency also issued a similar statement warning trolls about the strictness the agency will be following against malicious comments.

ALSO READ: BTS' agency Big Hit REVEALS filing new complaints against malicious activities in legal proceeding update

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×