Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s latest comeback ‘INVU’ creates personal record in album sales

Taeyeon released her awaited third album ‘INVU' on February 14 and on February 19, the album sales on Hanteo proved to be her personal best as it accumulated 1,35,000 copies. The album sold over 84,000 copies on its first day. Previously, her second album ‘Purpose’ sold over 1,20,000 copies. The album still has another day left for the first-week tracking sales count on Hanteo.

Taeyeon was named at the top of the personal brand reputation rankings for girl groups in February 2022 published by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on the 20th. BLACKPINK's Jennie, who had been taking first place so far, is in second place.

The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis, focusing on the fact that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. The girl group brand reputation index can measure positive and negative evaluations of girl groups, media interest, and consumer interest and traffic. This result was compiled by analyzing the brand big data of 579 individual girl groups measured for one month from the 20th January.

Goo Chang Hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, explained, "In the link analysis, 'Reveal, Comeback, and Mature' was highly analyzed for Girls' Generation's Taeyeon brand, and 'INVU and Musical' were analyzed highly in keyword analysis." Taeyeon released her new solo album on February 14th, after 2 years and 3 months, and it is observed that the effect is reflected.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’ (Prod. SUGA) creates history in United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.