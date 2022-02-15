Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s latest solo album ‘INVU’ tops iTunes charts in 21 countries

TAEYEON's 3rd full album 'INVU', released on February 14th, is on the iTunes Top Albums chart in Canada, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Brazil, Lebanon, Mexico, Philippines, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey, Vietnam, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Peru, Israel, etc. topped the list in 21 regions around the world.

This album topped daily domestic album charts such as Hanteo Chart and Synnara Record, and was certified as a 'Platinum Album' given to albums with sales of 1 million yuan by QQ Music, China's largest music platform, as well as digital album charts. and MV charts topped the Korean category. Since its release, the title song also took the top spot on Melon's main chart, TOP100, as well as major music charts such as Genie, Bugs, and Vibe, and is receiving a warm response from music fans by recording the arrangement of the b-side songs.

On February 14, SM Entertainment dropped Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s title track ‘INVU’ MV and we were consumed by her radiant beauty, crazy vocals and unique outfits! The song talks of Taeyeon not being able to move on and so she ‘envies’ the person for being able to easily move on, implying that the person’s feelings were shallow and she loved them with her entire heart. Despite the heavy lyrics, the instrumental was extremely futuristic, meshed in with the resonance of the 70s style of music.

Meanwhile, the music video for Taeyeon's new song 'INVU' can be found as a 30-second screen advertising at 87 Megabox locations nationwide (excluding boutiques) for about a month from February 15.

