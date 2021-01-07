Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon sends SURPRISE coffee truck to Girl’s Day’s Hyeri as she shoots for her new drama

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon recently sent a sweet surprise to her pal Girl’s Day’s Hyeri while she was shooting for her upcoming drama Frightening Cohabitation.

Taeyeon recently surprised her long time friend Hyeri with an adorable gift! The Girls’ Generation star Taeyeon sent a whole coffee truck to Girl’s Day’s Hyeri while she was shooting for Frightening Cohabitation today. The coffee truck’s top banner said: “Everyone gain strength together with Hyeri,” and on the side banner, Taeyeon wrote, “Hyeri, I miss you so much. Be careful of the cold weather, and gain strength for filming. I love you.”

Then the Girl’s Day member took to Instagram and thanked her pal Taeyeon, she wrote on Insta: “My Kim Taeng-goo (Taeyeon’s nickname) who I love. Today was the coldest day ever, and you sent a coffee truck and churros like this..Crying because I’m so touched…Thank you, Taeyeon unnie is the best, hooray!!!"

For the unversed, the Girl’s Day member Hyeri is currently shooting her new fantasy drama--Frightening Cohabitation, while the details of the show are under wraps, it is reportedly a fantasy series starring Jang Ki Yong alongside Hyeri and is slated to premiere within the first half of this year.

As for Taeyeon, the Girls’ Generation member was recently in the news for reportedly dating VIXX’s Ravi! It was Joy News 24 who initially reported that Taeyeon and Ravi had allegedly been seeing each other for a year. The news outlet said that an insider, close to the duo, opened up and explained that Taeyeon and Ravi were introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance approximately a year ago. The outlet also said that Ravi and Taeyeon were spotted entering Ravi’s house together on Christmas day.

