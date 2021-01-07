  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon sends SURPRISE coffee truck to Girl’s Day’s Hyeri as she shoots for her new drama

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon recently sent a sweet surprise to her pal Girl’s Day’s Hyeri while she was shooting for her upcoming drama Frightening Cohabitation.
11325 reads Mumbai
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon sends SURPRISE to Hyeri Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon sends SURPRISE coffee truck to Girl’s Day’s Hyeri as she shoots for her new drama
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taeyeon recently surprised her long time friend Hyeri with an adorable gift! The Girls’ Generation star Taeyeon sent a whole coffee truck to Girl’s Day’s Hyeri while she was shooting for Frightening Cohabitation today. The coffee truck’s top banner said: “Everyone gain strength together with Hyeri,” and on the side banner, Taeyeon wrote, “Hyeri, I miss you so much. Be careful of the cold weather, and gain strength for filming. I love you.”

 

Then the Girl’s Day member took to Instagram and thanked her pal Taeyeon, she wrote on Insta: “My Kim Taeng-goo (Taeyeon’s nickname) who I love. Today was the coldest day ever, and you sent a coffee truck and churros like this..Crying because I’m so touched…Thank you, Taeyeon unnie is the best, hooray!!!"

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 혜리 (@hyeri_0609)

For the unversed, the Girl’s Day member Hyeri is currently shooting her new fantasy drama--Frightening Cohabitation, while the details of the show are under wraps, it is reportedly a fantasy series starring Jang Ki Yong alongside Hyeri and is slated to premiere within the first half of this year.

 

As for Taeyeon, the Girls’ Generation member was recently in the news for reportedly dating VIXX’s Ravi! It was Joy News 24 who initially reported that Taeyeon and Ravi had allegedly been seeing each other for a year. The news outlet said that an insider, close to the duo, opened up and explained that Taeyeon and Ravi were introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance approximately a year ago. The outlet also said that Ravi and Taeyeon were spotted entering Ravi’s house together on Christmas day.

 

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon & VIXX’s Ravi dating since a year? Former’s label GROOVL1N confirms

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Joy News 24, Instagram

You may like these
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s agency WARNS users about malicious comments; Says they will drag trolls to court
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon & VIXX’s Ravi dating since a year? Former’s label GROOVL1N confirms
Fire breaks out on the sets of Kingdom: Ashin of the North; Nine firetrucks arrived to extinguish the flames
QUIZ: Can you guess the BTS Bangtan Bomb title with just a screenshot?
BTS Jin Rewind: When Seokjin played the groom in 2AM's 'You Wouldn't Answer My Calls' Japanese Ver MV
Dear Oppa: A 55 year old fan from Brazil talks about her platonic love for Lee Min Ho; Deems him 'unique'