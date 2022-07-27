Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Sooyoung & Seohyun dazzle in first concept photos for awaited comeback

On July 27th, teaser images of Taeyeon, Sooyoung, and Seohyun, who transformed into a new concept through Girl’s Generation's various social media handles, were released, raising expectations for their comeback. Girls' Generation's 7th regular album 'Forever One', which will be released on various music sites at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 5th, contains a total of 10 songs with various charms, including the title song 'Forever One'.

Dressed in ruched bodycon dresses, Taeyeon, Sooyoung and Seohyun show off their body line in various poses and looks. They continue to display their beautiful visuals as they sit in a taxi. The title song 'Forever One' is a pop dance song with dynamic development and energetic melody. It adds meaning to the lyrics expressing eternal love for precious people who are always and everywhere.

In addition, hit maker KENZIE, who made a number of Girls' Generation hit songs such as 'Into The New World', 'Oh!', and 'All Night', is working on this title song. Of course, it is expected to get a warm response from music fans as it participated in album production and once again worked with Girls' Generation in a fantastic way.

Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls' Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname ‘The Nation's Girl Group’ in their home country.

ALSO READ: BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, BLACKPINK, Lisa, Stray Kids and ITZY receive 2022 MTV VMAs nominations; Details inside

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.