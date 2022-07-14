Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, TWICE’s Jihyo, MAMAMOO’s Solar & more: Vote for your favourite girl group leader

Participate in the poll and share your favourite K-pop girl group leader with us!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 14, 2022 01:44 PM IST  |  3.9K
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, TWICE’s Jihyo, MAMAMOO’s Solar
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon : courtesy of SM Entertainment; TWICE’s Jihyo : courtesy of JYP Entertainment; MAMAMOO’s Solar : courtesy of RBW
In a previous poll, we looked at some of the many hard-working leaders of K-pop boy groups. Today, we’re taking a look at some dedicated K-pop girl group leaders, who take on the role of binding the group together, and become a pillar of strength, support, and comfort for their members, come what may. 

From Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to TWICE’s Jihyo, MAMAMOO’s Solar, ITZY’s Yeji, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, WJSN’s EXY and countless more, these idols take charge of one of the hardest ‘positions’ in a K-pop group, and set forth with grace, shouldering the mantle of responsibility. As spokespersons for their groups, they become the bridge connecting not only the members, but also the group as a whole.

Who is your favourite girl group leader? Share your pick through the poll, and tell us why they're your favourite in the comments!

Take part in the poll, below:

