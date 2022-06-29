Girls’ Generation’s upcoming variety show ‘SoShi TamTam’ reveals main poster; Drops new teasers

The main poster for Girls’ Generation’s upcoming variety show ‘SoShi TamTam’ (literal title) is officially here! JTBC released the poster on June 28, beginning the final week countdown ahead of the show’s premiere on July 5. The poster takes the form of a pink and purple coloured doll house, with a member of Girls’ Generation posing in each of its eight windows.

Check out the poster, below:

Prior to this, JTBC also released a teaser for the upcoming variety show on June 23, which showcased the members participating in a meeting, brainstorming ideas for what they would like to do and explore through their new variety show. Just the members being together was enough to induce laughter and entertainment! Check out the teaser, below:

Following this, JTBC released a preview teaser for Episode 1 of ‘SoShi TamTam’ on June 29. The new preview shows each member entering the location of the shoot (which is set up to resemble a party), dressed up in various concepts. Following this, a door of ‘Sowon’ [wish] appears, which leads Girls’ Generation's members to a beautiful beach. The preview promises to reveal the girl group’s reality which has never been shown as of yet, with clips of the members indulging in games in a mini-bus, sharing meals together, and going on drives.

Watch the preview for Episode 1 of ‘SoShi TamTam’, below:

Helmed by producing director (PD) Jung Seung Il (JTBC’s ‘Battle Table, Fin.K.L’s ‘Camping Club’), the upcoming JTBC series will show Girls’ Generation’s members partaking in multiple variety show staples including reality, games, and documentary-style formats.

The highly-anticipated variety series will lead up to Girls’ Generation’s comeback in August, which will commemorate their 15th debut anniversary, and will also mark their first full group release in about 5 years, since their August 2017 release ‘Holiday Night’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kep1er breaks previous first-week sales record set by debut release ‘FIRST IMPACT’ with new release ‘DOUBLAST’