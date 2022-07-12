Girls’ Generation’s YoonA is a hardworking nurse and devoted wife in new stills for ‘Big Mouth’

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth' is about a lawyer who was caught up in a murder case but he has a win rate of 10% accidentally takes charge of, and overnight becomes a genius con artist known 'Big Mouse'. It depicts the story of digging into the true face of the privileged class, which is stained with a huge conspiracy to protect them.

YoonA takes on the role of Go Mi Ho, a nurse who is at the peak of her vitality. Go Mi Ho, who possesses her outstanding beauty and confident side, is a nurse at Gucheon Hospital and the wife of Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk). She carefully supported Park Chang Ho , whom she had chosen, and made him a lawyer, but it was not enough as he recorded the lowest win rate.

Above all, 'Big Mouth' adds a special meaning in that it is YoonA's first noir challenge. She explained that Go Mi Ho's first impression was a "realistic person" and that "while working as a veteran nurse, she was always on guard without panicking under any circumstances."

Park Chang Ho works as a lawyer with a measly 10% winning rate. He is a talkative person and, because of this, people call him Big Mouth. He happens to get involved in a murder case and he is somehow fingered as genius swindler Big Mouse. Due to this, Park Chang Ho finds himself in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, Go Mi Ho is Park Chang Ho’s wife and she works as a nurse. She has a beautiful appearance and a personality that is both wise and brave. She helped her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi Ho learns that Park Chang Ho is suspected to be the genius swindler Big Mouse and attempts to clear her husband's name.

