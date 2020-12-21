  1. Home
Girls’ Generation’s YoonA opens up about working with Hwang Jung Min in Hush: Teamwork is the most important

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar and got candid about her experience working on drama Hush. Scroll down to see what she said.
Girls’ Generation’s YoonA recently opened up to Harper’s Bazaar for an interview! The idol-turned-actress spoke about her recent role in hit drama Hush. For the unversed, Hush is about the everyday struggles and ethical dilemmas of newspaper reporters. Hwang Jung Min takes the role of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s lost his passion for the work because of the harsh reality of the industry. YoonA plays the spirited and bold intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk becomes her mentor while they work on the same team.

 

In the interview, YoonA talked about Hush and  mentioned her character, saying, “Lee Ji Soo’s biggest charms are her clear thoughts and the way she boldly says whatever is on her mind.” YoonA also shared what it was like to work with Hwang Jung Min. She commented, “Our drama is based on creating a team together, so he thinks the actors’ teamwork is the most important. He is eager to answer any questions I have, and we share our acting concerns with each other.” Then she said, “‘Hush’ is a drama that allows you to look into a person’s life through the profession of a journalist. I’m sure everyone who works will be able to relate to it.”

 

If you missed it, Hush was off to a promising start when it premiered on December 12.  According to Nielsen Korea, the December 11 premiere of Hush scored an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent. Notably, the first broadcast scored a significantly higher number of viewers than its predecessor “More Than Friends” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot), which hovered in the 1 percent range for the entirety of its run.

 

Credits :Nielsen Korea, Harper’s Bazaar

