Girls’ Generation’s YoonA transforms into a supportive wife of Lee Jong Suk in new stills for ‘Big Mouth’

The first stills of YoonA, playing the role of Go Mi Ho were released in MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth’, which will be broadcast for the first time in July. In the drama, Go Mi Ho is a nurse at Gucheon Hospital who possesses outstanding beauty and a confident side, and is the wife of Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk).

She carefully supported Park Chang Ho, whom she had chosen, and made him a lawyer, but it was not enough as he had the record for the lowest win rate. Her absurdity would be doubled because she was the one who tried to trust her husband, who only shouted out loud and did nothing of substance.

In the end, Go Mi Ho directly jumps into the battlefield with the goal of washing away the absurd accusations placed on them in order to save the life she has invested in her husband and the family she loves. It is to be seen whether an ordinary nurse, standing in front of a wall of strong power that cannot be overcome, can win this battle.

In the midst of this, the released stills draw attention as it contains the image of Go Mi Ho , who was taken away from her daily life overnight. Go Mi Ho, who never loses her smile despite the arduous hospital life, is concentrating on caring for the pain of patients, revealing her professional side. Her charisma hidden in his neatness shines in the face of reporters' questions. In the eyes of Go Mi Ho, who does not yield to the gaze of those who denounce her beloved family as part of the dark world, one can even feel the determination to save him.

ALSO READ: Anna: Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han and Park Ye Young carry their own stories in character posters

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the character? Let us know in the comments below.