Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Jung Il Woo are money-minded in new posters for ENA’s ‘Good Job’

ENA's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Good Job' released the main poster on August 2nd featuring the main cast members, Yuri and Jung Il Woo. In the first poster, Jung Il Woo and Yuri are showing off their charms in suit and black dress, respectively. In the drama, Jung Il Woo, who plays the role of a chaebol detective, is holding a money gun that symbolizes this, and Yuri, who plays the role of a person with super sight, winks, attracting attention.

Props and poses emphasizing each person's abilities are interesting, making them look forward to their collaboration. In the second poster, Jung Il Woo and Yuri are spying somewhere together on a dark night. During the daytime in the play, the chairman of a chaebol group, Jung Il Woo, and a trainee, Yuri, who is a basic rookie, turn into detectives at night to solve the case, the secret double life of the two people is contained in one cut.

However, two people looking at the same place seem to be in completely different thoughts. While Jung Il Woo's eyes with a telescope are full of seriousness, Yuri's glasses only reflect cash. The contrast between Jung Il Woo, who is serious about the investigation and Yuri, who is serious about money, brings laughter and at the same time raises questions about how the different people will be intertwined in the future.

'Good Job', which contains the heroic chemistry of chaebol detective Jung Il Woo, who is dreaming of being the best detective, and Yuri, a super visionary, will be broadcast for the first time at 9 pm KST (5:30 PM IST) on August 24th after 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo Young Woo'.

