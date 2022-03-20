Girls’ Generation’s Yuri to reunite with Jung Il Woo in the upcoming detective drama ‘Good Job’?

Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generation Kwon Yuri reportedly to lead KT seezn new drama ‘Good Job’, a thrilling romantic detective investigative drama depicting the lives of chaebol detective Eun Hyun Ki and his ultra-visioned meddlesome assistant Han Seol Rok. Filming will begin in April. They were together in ‘Bossam: Steal The Fate’.

Jung Il Woo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the sitcom ‘Unstoppable High Kick’ (2006), and the television dramas ‘The Return of Iljimae’ (2009), ‘49 Days’ (2011), ‘Cool Guys, Hot Ramen’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016).

He has been cast in a new Chinese drama ‘Beautiful Woman’ which is about the competition between two conglomerates in the restaurant industry and will tell the bittersweet stories of three sisters' ups and downs with love. Jung Il Woo will be taking on the role of food critic Kim Moon Ho who runs a blog about Korean and foreign dishes.

Kwon Yuri debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation (and later its subgroup Girls' Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group's activities, she has acted in several television dramas such as ‘Fashion King’ (2012), ‘Local Hero’ (2016), ‘Gogh, The Starry Night’ (2016), ‘Innocent Defendant’ (2017), ‘Dae Jang Geum Is Watching’ (2018), and ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’ (2021). In 2013, she made her film debut in ‘No Breathing’. In 2018, she made her debut as a soloist with her first extended play ‘The First Scene’.

