Girls’ Generation to star in new JTBC variety show ahead of full-group comeback celebrating 15th anniversary

Ahead of their upcoming full group comeback, Girls’ Generation will be starring in their very own variety show! Titled ‘So Shi Tam Tam’ (literal title), the new JTBC show will star Girls’ Generation’s members through various formats including reality, games, and documentary-style. Helmed by producing director (PD) Jung Seung Il (JTBC’s ‘Battle Table, Fin.K.L’s ‘Camping Club’), the upcoming variety show will premiere at the beginning of July.

The producers of ‘So Shi Tam Tam’ commented, “This is a program that was planned with the concept that the members of Girls’ Generation, who have enviable levels of colourful talent and charm, will be attempting a varied range of entertainment content, regardless of genre. We believe that this will be a very special gift to the fans who have loved our nation’s group Girls’ Generation for the past 15 years, as well as to viewers. Please look forward to the refreshing laughter that Girls’ Generation, the girl group we love, will convey this hot summer.”

The JTBC variety show starring the girl group will lead right up to their highly-anticipated comeback this August. Their first full group release in about 5 years since their August 2017 release ‘Holiday Night’, the upcoming album will also be commemorating Girls’ Generation’s 15th debut anniversary.

Formed by SM Entertainment, Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD, debuted on August 5, 2007, with their single ‘Into the New World’. Originally a nine-piece act, the girl group currently comprises eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, YoonA, and Seohyun. Since the release of their 2017 album, the members have been greeting fans through their solo activities.

