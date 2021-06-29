  1. Home
Girls’ Generation Taeyeon’s new foot tapping single to be released on THIS date

Girls' Generation Taeyeon gears up for her July comeback with the new single "Weekend"
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 03:59 pm
Taeyeon in the teaser image Taeyeon's teaser for new single, Photo Courtesy: SM Entertainment
SM Entertainment has shared the first teaser for the new single album “Weekend”, showing Taeyeon in all her pink glory and giving off the Y2K vibes with the pink silk bandana, pink rimless glasses and pink tracksuit. With her last comeback being in December with ‘What Do I Call You?’ which was more melancholic and easy to the ears, her new comeback is set to show a completely new side to Taeyeon. 

Weekend is a disco-pop genre merged with electrifying guitar and retro synth sounds. With her compelling vocals and subtle singing-rap style, Taeyeon spills the feelings of every person who yearns to leave their monotonous and humdrum daily lives and live freely on the weekends. 

The new single is set to release on July 6th, 6 PM KST on various platforms such as Melon, Genie, Apple Music, Flo, iTunes, Spotify, Kuwo Music, QQ music and KuGou Music

Without a doubt, the new comeback is going to shake up the domestic as well as the international music charts and we cannot wait to groove!

 

Credits :News1SM Entertainment

