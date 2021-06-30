Girls’ Generation Tiffany supports LGBTQ+ community’s use of THIS song

On a recent talkshow, Girls’ Generation Tiffany had shown her warm support to the LGBTQ+ community

Pride Month has come to an end but some of the K-pop stars have outright shown their support for the LGBTQ+ community, one of them being Girls’ Generation Tiffany Young. In a recent interview on the segment ‘Cultural Invitation’ from ‘JTBC News Room’ which aired on 26th June, Tiffany revealed that she, along with some queer entertainers such as the first publicly gay K-pop idol Holland, teamed up with Seoul-based LGBT creative collective Neon Milk to dance to the 2007 hit song ‘Into The New World’ by Girls’ Generation.

But Tiffany also admitted that it took her some time to show her support for the community outrightly as being an idol puts her under the microscopic gaze of everyone.

"Thanks to my friends and those around me who show their courage, I was able to show my courage as well. I think it's important when someone watches my video and thinks 'Oh? Should I think about that again?" Tiffany explains.

Tiffany had also posted a video in support of the sexual minorities stating, “As a person who supports LGBTQ+ community, I will always stand by you”

South Korea’s queer community has faced discrimination and homophobia on a grand scale, but it seems the newer generation has started changing minds as a push was seen in the country’s National Assembly for an anti-discrimination law, despite the efforts of many conservative groups.

ALSO READ: Girls' Generation to make a full OT8 comeback in May? SM Ent responds

How did you celebrate Pride Month? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×