Girls’ Generation unveils mysterious teaser image ahead of 15th debut anniversary; SONEs react on Twitter

On May 1, SM Entertainment took to Twitter and Instagram to upload a mysterious teaser ahead of Girls’ Generation’s 15th debut anniversary and the fans are suspecting this is an indication to a full group comeback. The image shows a spider within its web and the entire image is in pink, Girls’ Generation’s official colour!

Twitter blew up with SONE’s reactions to the teaser image. One said, “1. Spiders have 8 legs. 8 members? 2. The picture was released May 1. 5-1. This year is Soshi's 15th year. 3. The web is pink. Soshi's colour. 4. If this is a solo, there's always a hashtag. This time it is only SNSD. 5. The members hinted beforehand.” Another said, “So I just noticed one thing, they usually mention the members if it's solo comebacks, but they mentioned Girls' Generation only here.... So a possible SNSD comeback?”

Yet another said, “We're really about to give everything meaning here. Pink = SNSD Colour Spider = 8 Legs, 5/1 (May 1) = 15 when reversed (15th Anniv). Anyway, these are all just speculations because we're clowns” Either way, let’s hope to see Girls’ Generation back soon!

In other news, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun renewed her contract with Namoo Actors. Seohyun will transform into Seulbi, the main character with the mysterious ability to see the future, and make a comeback in the drama world in the new KBS drama 'Lovers of Jinx', which is scheduled to be aired in June. Not only that, she has been cast as the lead in the movie 'Holy Night: Demon Hunters' and the Netflix series 'Song of the Bandits', which has attracted attention with its splendid cast and crew.

