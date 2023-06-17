Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon gifts food truck to support Seohyun on her next film Finding the King

Seohyun of Girls' Generation is reportedly shooting her next film Finding the King and she gets a surprise gift from another group member. Hyoyeon sent a food truck to support her fellow groupmate and actor Seohyun. Actress Seohyun shared pictures of herself and the beautiful food truck sent by Hyoyeon.

Girls' Generation's Seohyun confirmed in February 2023 to appear in the film Finding the King and is reportedly shooting for the project. Her fellow group mate Hyoyeon sent a food truck to support her sister on the set of Finding the King. Seohyun was delighted by Hyoyeon’s gesture and she shared multiple posts on Instagram posing in front of the pretty truck. She captioned, ”The solution to not love Hyoyeon Unnie... No, it does not exist... because of the love, my love, my Hyoyeonie sister gave even this hot sun melt away... really really thank you and love youuuu."

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon and Choi Sooyoung show support to Seohyun

The SNSD girls Hyoyeon and Choi Sooyoung had a field day on her Instagram post. The truck that Hyoyeon sent for Seohyun has some really hilarious jokes written on it. The top banner said Seohyuna "What will you do after Finding the King?" And the second one said Work hard and don't drink honey. Hyoyeon and Choi Sooyoung made the same joke and asked her what will she do after Finding the King. To which she replied you will have to stay curious until next year about this. The Girls' Generation sisters showered their love and support on Seohyun on her Instagram post and even made these inside jokes.

About Seohyun

Seohyun is a member of the revolutionary Girls' Generation K-pop group and an actress. She debuted with her album Into The New World and achieved great success with the group. She has also appeared in popular K-dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Private Lives and Jinxed at First. Actress Seohyun is now ready for her new role of the only nurse in the village in her next film Finding the King. She previously appeared in the Netflix Original film Love and Leashes.