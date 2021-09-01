Girls' Generation's Sooyoung amid discussions to join Ji Chang Wook in new K Drama 'Tell Me Your Wish'

Some good news from K-drama land! On September 1, it was reported that Sooyoung will be starring as the female lead in the upcoming drama 'Tell Me Your Wish' opposite Ji Chang Wook. In response to the reports, the actress’s agency Saram Entertainment confirmed the casting offer and clarified that she is currently reviewing the offer.

'Tell Me Your Wish' is about people who dream of "dying well." The drama will tell stories about the salvation that takes place in the hospice ward and will focus on saving the "adult children" who have fallen into chaos together. Previously, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook has been offered the role of Yoon Gye Re, a man running away from death. Yoon Gye Re is an "adult child" who has no will or desire to live his life and is barely managing to hold everything together by putting on a tough front. He inflicts pain upon himself by adding a tattoo on his body, each time he feels a sense of attachment and willingness to live his life with renewed vigour.

Sooyoung last starred in the cutesy rom-com 'So I Married An Anti Fan' opposite Choi Tae Joon. Ji Chang Wook is all set to star in the much-anticipated drama 'The Sound Of Magic' alongside Hwang In Yeop. 'Tell Me Your Wish' will be directed by Kim Yong Wan of 'The Cursed.' The programming is under discussion, and the drama will be filmed in the second half of the year.

