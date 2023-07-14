Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho spotted together in London; Fans call them the best couple

Girls Generation’s Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho were spotted together and the photos released caused a wave of excitement among netizens who were thrilled to see the happy couple together. While they generally keep their relationship low-key, fans have cherished the moments when they have been spotted together, and both Sooyoung and Kyung Ho have openly mentioned each other during variety shows, with Kyung Ho being particularly forthcoming.

Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho having a good time

On June 8, Jung Kyung Ho was photographed at Incheon Airport, en route to London for a series of photoshoots. Interestingly, it appears that he had no intention of embarking on this journey alone, as Sooyoung joined him to accompany him on his overseas schedule. Over the past year, netizens have enjoyed glimpses of the couple's outings. Most recently, they were seen attending a Bruno Mars concert, where Kyung Ho lovingly supported Sooyoung's fangirling moments.

Fans call them the best couple

On July 13, circulating pictures captured the couple spending quality time together in the bustling capital, notably in the vibrant neighborhood of Soho, renowned as one of the city's trendiest areas. In one of the photos, they were seen seated at a restaurant, engrossed in the menu. Netizens couldn't contain their excitement upon witnessing these moments, particularly considering Sooyoung's decision to support her boyfriend while he was occupied with his photoshoots.

Adding to the delight, observant netizens noticed Kyung Ho's chivalry as he gallantly carried Sooyoung's bag while both of them focused on the menu. With numerous celebrities tying the knot, it comes as no surprise that fans are eagerly hoping that Sooyoung and Kyung Ho might be the next couple to take their relationship to the next level. Although Kyung Ho had previously expressed his views on marriage earlier in the year and indicated it wasn't currently in their plans, he left the possibility open for the future.

Jung Kyung Ho is currently in talks for his new drama Shoot alongside Kim Hieora.

