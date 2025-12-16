Girl’s Generation’s Sooyoung reacts to member Tiffany Young’s plans to marry Byun Yo Han: ‘Something can’t help…’

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han recently confirmed that they’re dating with the thought of marriage in mind. Having starred in Uncle Samsik together, their relationship was a warm update for fans who have showered the couple with love and warmth. During the press conference of her latest K-drama, I Dol I, fellow Girl’s Generation member Choi Sooyoung was asked how she felt about the happy news, and the singer-actress expressed her happiness.

Sooyoung reacts to Tiffany dating Byun Yo Han

I Dol I is an upcoming K-drama starring Kim Jae Young and Choi Sooyoung in the lead roles. During a press show on December 16, ahead of its premiere next week, the lead actress was asked about fellow SNSD member Tiffany Young’s dating confirmation and letter about plans to marry soon. And since it could be sensitive for her, not being directly involved in the update, she briefly commented about how she felt about it, as well as her thoughts on hearing the same.

As reported by Maeil Kyungjae, she shared, “I was really happy. It’s genuinely such happy news and something you can’t help but support. And honestly, the closest friends in my life are the members themselves, so no matter what choice they make, it’s something I truly want to celebrate. I think I feel a bit cautious speaking about it for now.”

Meanwhile, Choi Sooyoung has been dating fellow actor Jung Kyung Ho for the past 12 years. Many have been curious about their plans for the future, including marriage; the two have maintained that their demanding careers are their priority at the moment, and they’d get to it when the time comes.

On the other hand, Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han wrote handwritten letters addressed to their fans after reports surfaced of them dating. They confirmed it, shared warm words for each other, and relayed that although they have not set a wedding date yet, they’d let their well-wishers know about it beforehand.

