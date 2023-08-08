Girls’ Generation’s Sunny confirms exit from SM Entertainment with emotional letter on Instagram

On August eighth, SM Entertainment offered a statement and said, "The exclusive contract between Sunny and the company has ended. I request your support." they said. Sunny additionally said on her Instagram that thinking back, there were such countless individuals to whom she was thankful for throughout the years. Valuable individuals such as herself, her caring family, the staff who have been quietly close by, and the people who have been her strength by simply being there. That day, she said she needed to offer her thanks and good tidings to SM Entertainment, who assisted a 19-year-old Lee Soon Kyu with becoming Girls' Generation's Sunny.

Girls’ Generation’s Sunny receives support from Choi Sooyoung:

She kept saying that she should muster up the courage to take a look at herself according to an alternate point of view in another climate and because of the interest and fondness of the fans who have been constant for quite a while, she could keep on pushing ahead, communicating expectations for another beginning. Accordingly, Girls' Generation member and actor Choi Sooyoung left a message of help, saying, "Sunny, I will constantly support you. How about we be together forever." In the meantime, Sunny appeared as a member from Girls' Generation in 2007. She is additionally the niece of former executive producer Lee Soo Man, the organizer behind SM.

About Girls’ Generation:

Girls’ Generation debuted in 2007 with the legendary song Into The New World and rose to popularity in 2009 through Gee. Over the years, they did many firsts- first to create photo cards and more. They became big enough to enter the American and Japanese market. The group members also began trying their hands at different industries like acting, theater and others like Choi Sooyoung, Yura, YoonA and Seohyun. Recently, Sooyoung is starring in a newly released drama Not Others, which follows the tale of a mother and daughter duo while YoonA wrapped her drama King The Land, where she played the role of Cheon Sarang. She received a lot of love for her character.

