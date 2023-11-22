Girls' Generations Taeyeon accused of plagiarizing BTS' Jungkook's Seven; Fans come to defense

Taeyeon's upcoming comeback with her 5th mini album, To. X, has stirred anticipation among netizens. Comparisons between her Melt Away highlight clip and Jungkook's Seven, especially their dinner table scenes, have ignited discussions and debates among fans and online communities, sparking curiosity around these resemblances.

However, fans have come to the INVU singer's defense, saying she is only referencing her past work here and that many other artists have also used a similar setting for their music videos.

Netizens stand divided on Taeyeon’s Melt Away highlight clip

With the imminent release of Taeyeon's upcoming album, teasers featuring snippets of the album's sounds have been shared with fans. Among these, the third highlight video titled Melt Away, unveiled on November 20, captured attention for its narrative. The video showcases Taeyeon seated at a table alongside a male figure, reminiscent of an earlier teaser, and later portrays her alone, hinting at a relationship's end.

Interestingly, comparisons were drawn between this scene and a similar dinner table sequence in Jungkook's Seven, where he engages in a heated argument with actress Han So Hee, depicting relationship discord. This parallel sparked discussions among netizens regarding possible similarities between the two artists' visuals and narratives.

However, fervent supporters swiftly defended Taeyeon against any allegations of imitation. Many argued that the concept of a dinner table scene is a recurrent motif used by various artists, even citing instances like One Direction employing similar settings in their work. Additionally, enthusiasts highlighted that Taeyeon's reference might be to her own past track, 11:11, released back in 2017, predating the release of Jungkook's Seven.

The conversation among fans and online communities has been vibrant, with opinions divided.

As the discussions continue, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Taeyeon's album, looking forward to experiencing the full narrative and musical journey she intends to offer.

Girls Generation’s Taeyeon is set to make a return with To. X on November 27

On November 6 at midnight KST, Taeyeon revealed thrilling details for her imminent solo comeback. Her fifth mini album, To. X, is poised for release on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST, marking her highly anticipated return.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon announces fifth mini album To. X with captivating teaser; Watch