Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and actor Kang Dong Won's playful comments spark dating rumors

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and actor Kang Dong Won sparked dating rumors as they playfully commented about each other on a radio show. Over the years, the K-pop idol has vocally expressed her appreciation for the actor. Taeyeon is popular for her songs like Fine and I. Kang Dong Won has appeared in hits like Broker, 1987: When the Day Comes and more.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Kang Dong Won's comments spark dating rumors among fans

Taeyeon and Kang Dong Won's indirect conversation led to dating rumors among fans. In an older episode of MBC Radio FM4U, Taeyeon was asked if she would prefer to invite Kang Dong Won over to her place or the other way around. The idol quickly answered picked the second option and said that she would prefer the actor to invite her. In a more recent episode of the show, the actor also playfully replied that he would like to be invited to her house too.

More about Kang Dong Won and Taeyeon

Taeyeon is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee and Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. She marked her debut as a soloist in 2015 with her first EP I which became a massive hit. In November 2023, she released her fifth solo EP To Mr X. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kang Dong Won made his debut in 2003 with the drama Country Princess. He has starred in films like Broker and Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. He will be appearing in Polaris which will be his first K-drama in 10 years.

Dating rumors between Rosé and actor Kang Dong Won started when the two were seen together in a photo shared by designer Riccardo Tisci in April 2023. Fans speculated that the two were dating as they had previously appeared at the same events and sometimes were even seen wearing the same jewellery.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's playful chemistry shines as they take care of each other on Lovely Runner set; Watch