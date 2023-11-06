Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon announces fifth mini album To. X with captivating teaser; Watch

Taeyeon's forthcoming musical endeavor is set to make its debut on November 27, as announced by her agency, SM Entertainment. The highly-anticipated release is her fifth extended play (EP) titled To. X. This news has created a wave of excitement among fans and music enthusiasts, as they eagerly await the arrival of Taeyeon's new music.

Taeyeon is making her return with her fifth mini-album, titled To. X

At midnight KST on November 6, Taeyeon excitedly unveiled the much-anticipated details of her upcoming solo comeback later this month. She's set to make her return with the release of her fifth mini album, To. X, which is scheduled for November 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

To. X seems to be a profoundly heartfelt project, hinting at a deep and sincere narrative centered around bidding farewell to a former lover. The poignant teaser features a sequence of text messages and emotionally charged images that convey a final farewell message.

In a press release, SM Entertainment, Taeyeon's agency, has revealed that the EP will consist of a total of six tracks, each encompassing a range of different moods, including the title track To. X.

Taeyeon concluded her fifth solo concert tour, The ODD of LOVE

Taeyeon has successfully wrapped up her fifth solo concert tour, which was titled The ODD of LOVE. This tour took her to various international destinations, including Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, where she delivered captivating performances and created unforgettable moments for her fans across the globe. This extensive tour not only showcased her remarkable talent and artistry but also reinforced her status as a beloved artist with a dedicated international following.

Soon after completing the tour, Taeyeon was also spotted posing for Louis Vuitton at the Paris Fashion Week.

Get to know Taeyeon

In 2007, Taeyeon made her debut as a member of Girls' Generation under the management of SM Entertainment. The group is renowned for numerous chart-topping tracks like Into the New World (2007), Gee (2009), Genie (2009), and many other hits. In 2015, Taeyeon ventured into her solo career, marking her solo debut with the EP I. Her solo journey has since produced notable successes, including hits like Four Seasons (2019) and Weekend (2021).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat