Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon confirms solo comeback date on July 8 in teaser for upcoming single Heaven; Watch

Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member Taeyeon is all set for her new solo single Heaven. Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting her comeback would happen in July. Now, the singer herself confirmed the news with a teaser of her brand-new forthcoming single.

Girls' Generation leader Taeyeon confirms her solo comeback with teaser for new single Heaven

On June 23, around 12:30 a.m. KST (9:30 p.m. IST, June 22), Taeyeon unveiled the official teaser for her upcoming solo single Heaven.

The 26-second-long teaser features the singer sitting at a table by herself when a man enters the frame and takes a seat opposite of her. However, as soon as he sits, Taeyeon leaves.

And the song title Heaven appears on the screen followed by the release date as July 8. The overall grainy frame provides an extraordinary cinematic look to the teaser, while also previewing the lovers' quarrel this song might capture.

Watch Taeyeon’s teaser for new single Heaven:

More about multifaceted singer Taeyeon

Taeyeon, the leader of SNSD, is making her much-anticipated solo comeback about 8 months after her last EP TO. X was released on November 27, 2023. Hence there’s much excitement about her new single.

On October 7, 2015, she made her solo debut with her first mini-album I, and its title track of the same name. Over the years, she cemented her name as a successful soloist with an array of chart-topping tracks like Rain, Straight, Why, Starlight, Hands On Me, 11.11, I Got Love, Fine, and more.

On the work front, Taeyeon has solidified her presence in multiple fields including as a reality and variety show star. The multifaceted singer has been confirmed as the cast for season 2 of the popular reality show Zombieverse.

More about Taeyeon's music group Girls' Generation

Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD) is a legendary K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment. For decades, the group has been dominating the Korean music scene while also paving the way for new-generation girl groups.

In 2007, SNSD made its debut with a total of nine members including Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Jessica Jung, Sunny, Sooyoung, YoonA, Kwon Yuri, Seohyun, and Tiffany Young.

In 2014, after Jessica parted ways with the group, Girls’ Generation continued to globalize K-pop with its eight talented members.

