Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon extends support towards NewJeans amid HYBE-ADOR feud; Here’s how

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon extended her support towards NewJeans in a recent story update on Instagram. The recent feud between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin sent shockwaves through the entire K-pop industry. While both sides stood headstrong with their claims, the fans were divided in their opinions on the conflict. Amid the shocking turmoil, Taeyeon’s latest Instagram story update delivers insights into her stand.

Taeyeon shares screenshot of listening to NewJeans's Cool With You

On May 11, Taeyeon took to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of streaming NewJeans’ Cool With You. Her story update instantly went viral online, with many fans praising the SNSD member for her support of the K-pop girl group.

Check out Taeyeon’s Instagram story here:

Know more about NewJeans' Cool With You

Notably, Cool With You is a B-side track for NewJeans’ second mini-album Get Up. Released on July 21, 2023, the album consists of a total of five songs aside from Cool With You.

Titular Get Up, self-titled New Jeans, Super Shy, ASAP, and ETA - all the tracks received praise from the fans, evidenced by their massive stream counts and music video views. Through this album, the ADOR girl group portrayed their usual Y2K concept combined with contemporary and R&B music genres. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Catch up on Taeyeon's music career and latest activities

Taeyeon is a member of the trailblazer girl group Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD), which was formed by SM Entertainment. In 2017, alongside seven more members, she debuted as the leader and main vocalist of the group.

On October 7, 2015, she kickstarted as a soloist with the first extended play titled I. In the following year, she joined SNSD’s sub-unit Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG.

In 2021, she was named a member of Got The Beat alongside SNSD bandmate Hyoyeon. Got The Beat is a supergroup or sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s Girls On Top project that includes soloist BoA, Red Velvet’s Windy and Seulgi, Aespa’s Winter, and Karina alongside the SNSD duo.

In November 2023, Taeyeon released her fifth extended play TO X and this year she will return with her fourth full-length solo album, which is scheduled to be released in 2024’s third quarter.

Most recently, the singer was unveiled as a cast member for the Netflix reality show Zombieverse season 2, igniting excitement among the fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook sets new record as first K-pop solo artist to have 10 songs amass 100 million Spotify streams