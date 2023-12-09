Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon REACTS to chaotic incident that occurred at her fan-sign event; calls it upsetting
Taeyeon hosted a fan-sign event on December 8 where a man caused an unexpected disturbance. Read below to find out how Taeyeon reacted and what had happened!
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon witnessed a shocking incident during her fan-sign event
She hosted the event to promote her new mini-album To. X
During the event, a man threw an album copy in front of Taeyeon
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon hosted a fan-signing event on December 8 to celebrate the release of her latest mini-album titled To. X. However, the event caught the attention of the viewers for all the wrong reasons. It was reported that a man created chaos during the event by throwing an album copy in front of Taeyeon and screaming while asking for the idol's phone number.
While the on-site officials and bodyguards prevented the incident from escalating and sent the man away from the venue, all the fans who were present at the event were in shock and were worried about the South Korean singer.
Taeyeon expresses disappointment over the fan-sign event
After this incident, Taeyeon took to social media to console her fans. She wrote that it was undoubtedly an upsetting experience for her and her fans as a random man went berserk during the event.
Taeyeon emphasized that it was even more saddening to see that the guy threw the album copy, which she had worked so hard on, right before her eyes. She further added that she hoped that all her fans who came to the event reached home safely.
Fan reactions to Taeyeon’s fan-sign incident:
About Taeyeon’s recent activities
Taeyeon is the leader of one of the most famous K-pop groups, Girls' Generation, which debuted in 2007. She has established herself as a successful group artist and soloist. After spending 8 years with her group, she decided to pursue a solo career in October 2015 and released her debut EP titled I.
Taeyeon has received worldwide recognition for her singing projects, including Set Me Free, an OST titled That One Word for the SBS drama, You're All Surrounded, and more. She has also bagged several nominations and awards, including the Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, and Seoul Music Awards, among others.
The singer had hosted the fan-sign event to commemorate the release of her fifth mini album To. X, which was released on November 27. The title track focuses on the concept of being in a toxic relationship and a moment of realization to move on while carrying the emotional baggage.
