Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon unveils gripping music video for To. X from fifth mini album; WATCH

Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon released the music video for the title track titled To. X from her fifth mini-album with the same name. Taeyeon’s much-anticipated album includes six tracks namely To. X, Melt Away, Burn It Down, Nightmare, All For Nothing, and Fabulous.

Taeyeon was involved in the creative production of this song, right from the theme selection to the lyrics writing process. To. X is a R&B song which evokes viewers’ excitement for the entire album. The title track depicts her as heartbroken and progresses with her emotional changes as she moves out of a toxic relationship.

Take a look at Taeyeon's music video - To. X:

Fans can’t keep calm as Taeyeon looks fierce and fantastic in the song To. X

Through this album, Taeyeon covers various music genres. On one hand, there are tracks like To. X and Melt Away which are rhythmic songs with guitar riffs, while the other tracks such as Burn It Down, Nightmare, and All For Nothing are pop ballads. The final track Fabulous is also an R&B song but it comes with a jazzy vibe and trumpet rhythm,

In the music video To. X, Taeyeon is seen in a dejected mood as she is in a suffocating relationship and the lyrics describe how the love connection was controlled by the significant other. The song captures the eye-opening moment in someone’s love life where one decides to muster strength and move on for good. As the video comes to a close, Taeyeon burns a paper tag with Narcissist written on it. Fans have shared their excitement on social media while applauding Taeyeon for the creative music video.

Here are some fan reactions:

More about Taeyeon

Taeyeon, signed under SM Entertainment, is the leader and vocalist of the popular K-pop group Girls’ Generation which debuted in August 2007. Along with performing group activities, Taeyeon made her solo debut with her EP titled I in October 2015. Since then, she has received several achievements and established herself as one of the best-selling K-pop artists globally.

