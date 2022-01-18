Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's 'Can't Control Myself' tops iTunes chart in THESE countries

Taeyeon has successfully landed on iTunes charts all around the world! On January 17, shortly after the release of her pop-punk ballad pre-release single 'Can't Control Myself', Taeyeon entered the iTunes song chart in various countries across the globe.

The charismatic single hit number 1 on iTunes charts in 14 different regions as of January 18, including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and more. Additionally, 'Can't Control Myself' debuted at number 7 on the worldwide iTunes song chart, the highest-charting song by a Korean act in a fresh update. The music video also took first place in the Korea category on China’s QQ Music MV chart.

'Can’t Control Myself' is a pop-rock style ballad, with lyrics written by Taeyeon. The third full-length album will officially release this February. The pop-funk genre ballad song talks about being involved in love even though it might result in pain and agony. In the song, Taeyeon puts herself through a dangerous kind of love that is out of control, with her still longing for her partner even though she knows she will be hurt again. Taeyeon puts her stunning vocals to amplify the hurt and anguish depicted in the track, elevating it to greater heights.

