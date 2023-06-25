Girls Generation's Taeyeon's fans vs SM Entertainment: Here's what the feud is about

Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon unfollowed her SM Entertainment-managed social media profile. Taeyeon's fans have been protesting against SM Entertainment for better treatment of the idol but the agency called the police on the protesters. Find out what happened next.

Taeyeon unfollowed her SM Entertainment account

On June 24, Taeyeon of Girls' Generation unfollowed her social media account managed by SM Entertainment. The popular K-pop idol received support from her fans, as they unfollowed the account after assuming mistreatment from SM Entertainment. Following her concert in Taipei, Taiwan, fans noticed that Taeyeon was no longer following the managed account.

Taeyeon's fans V/S SM Entertainment

Fans of Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon have been protesting against SM Entertainment outside their building. The fans believe that Taeyeon is being mistreated and not being promoted well. Taeyeon's Fans from all over the world united to go against SM Entertainment to express their disappointment and anger against the treatment Taeyeon is receiving from her longtime agency SM Entertainment. On June 23, SM Entertainment lodged a complaint against the protestors for disturbing the agency and the employees working environment. The complaint disrupted the protests on the same day and fans on the internet got even more furious after this. Since the truck protests started from a small scale to a larger one, SM Entertainment grabbed the opportunity to go against them. When inquired by the police, the organizers of the protest ensured that the fans are protesting by abiding by the law. The truck management company was also in support of Taeyeon's fans and he explained that the protests were done between 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays. However large-scale protests require legal permission which the fans at the time did not have. With the help of Truck Management's owner, the fans and organizers of the protest quickly received permission from the Seoul District Police on the same day and continued their peaceful protest.

SM Entertainment's move to get rid of the protestors went against them and led to Taeyeon's fans receiving legal permission from the Seoul District Police on June 23, 2023.

