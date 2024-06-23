Girls’ Generation’s The Boys hits 300 million views becoming group’s 2nd music video to do so following Gee

Girls’ Generation (also known as SNSD), the trailblazer K-pop girl group continues to showcase its dominance years after its debut. Most recently, The Boys, a classic song of the hitmaker group surpassed 300 million views on its music video, solidifying SNSD’s still-going dominance in the K-pop industry.

Girls' Generation scores its second 300 million views with The Boys music video

On June 22, around midnight KST (8:30 p.m. IST, June 21), Girls’ Generation’s The Boys amassed an impressive 300 million music video views on YouTube. With this, the group hit the view count for the second time, following their smash-hit track Gee achieved the feat in 2022.

On this day, The Boys also sets a new record as SNSD’s fastest music video to reach the view count. Released on October 19, 2011, the song hit 300 million views after 12 years, 8 months, and 3 days.

On the other hand, Gee racked up the views in 13 years, 4 months, and 15 days since its release in 2009.

More about SNSD's chart-topping track The Boys

The Boys is a classic SNSD song, that serves as an anthem for women's empowerment even after all these years. The chorus ‘Bring the boys out’ is actually a rallying cry, advocating that women can attain everything as well as men.

The profound lyrics suggest that given a chance, girls can change the world and dynamics of any situation. With their signature upbeat music style in The Boys, the Girls’ Generation member inspires their fans to be assertive as always.

Advertisement

Moreover, this song also touched on the point that women should never be discouraged by the daunting society, emphasizing the importance of getting up each time you fall in order to attain true success.

Celebrate Girls’ Generation’s achievement by rewatching their music video for The Boys:

Know more about Girls' Generation

Girls’ Generation, also known by SNSD is a pioneer K-pop group that paved the way for new-generation girl groups. As fans say, ‘SNSD walked so others could run’.

Formed by SM Entertainment, the eight-piece group currently consists of Taeyeon, YoonA, Hyoyeon, Seohyun, Sooyoung, Tiffany, Sunny, and Yuri. Jessica Jung, a former member who debuted with the group in 2007, parted ways in 2014.

While, most of the Girls’ Generation members are now busy with successful solo careers, their chartbusters like Gee, The Boys, I GOT A BOY, Oh!, Genie, and more songs remain iconic.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR: Top 10 fan reactions to K-pop idol’s boss-woman vibes in teaser poster for solo comeback