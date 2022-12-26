Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany joins Rain, GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Youngjae’s Sublime Artist Agency

Tiffany of Girls' Generation left SM Entertainment in 2017, and this is the artists' first time joining a Korean agency since then.

Sublime Artist Agency announced on December 26, 2022, that Tiffany Young had joined the company and that they were pleased to welcome her into the family. They made this announcement through the company’s official Instagram account. They posted a black and white picture of Tiffany Young with a caption, “Welcome!”

They further stated, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Tiffany Young. We are sincerely happy to be with Tiffany Young, who has infinite influence.We will actively support her so that she can exert that influence in a wide variety of fields in the future. We will spare no support for our global activities."

Tiffany Young's exclusive contract this time was made based on her strong loyalty with her manager, with whom she shared joys and sorrows for a long time. She signed an exclusive contract for the first time with a domestic entertainment company after 5 years of standing alone, and plans to accelerate various activities while continuing to accompany the manager she trusts the most.

Sublime Artist Agency

Sublime Artist Agency is a South Korean entertainment, business and model agency. Stars like Rain, Jackson and Youngjae from GOT7, Hani from EXID, Yerin from Lovelyz, Yein, and Lim Nayoung from PRISTIN are currently represented by Sublime Artist Agency. Both their domestic and international activities are actively supported by the agency.

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany

Tiffany Young created a number of mega-hit songs after making her debut as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation. ‘Forever One,’ Girls' Generation's 7th regular album, was released last August in honour of the group's 15th anniversary and earned a lot of positive reviews. Additionally in 2018, Tiffany started her full-fledged American activities, with the release of her solo singles such as ‘Over My Skin,’ ‘Peppermint,’ ‘Born Again,’ and more. While in Korea, she took part in the musical ‘Chicago’ and played Roxy. She also recently portrayed Rachel in the JTBC drama ‘Reborn Rich,’ which concluded on the 25th.