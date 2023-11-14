Girls' Generation's Tiffany takes hiatus amid busy schedule to address health concerns

Sublime Artist Agency recently announced that Tiffany Young who is a member of the K-pop industry's most famous girl group Girls' Generation will take a break from her currently scheduled activities to take care of her health after following her doctor's advice. She recently underwent some tests that indicate her poor health and hence will be on break for 15 days to recover well.

Sublime Artist Agency issues official statement

Tiffany Young who is signed under the label Sublime Artist Agency released a formal statement informing her fans about her brief hiatus. She will be resuming her current activities in about a month after resting and recovering from her health issues. Read the official statement released by Sublime Artist Agency below:

"Hello. This is Sublime. We would like to inform you about the future schedule of our company's Tiffany Young.

Recently, Tiffany Young underwent a medical examination due to her continued poor health and received advice from the medical staff that she needed sufficient rest and relaxation for about 15 days.

After careful discussion with the artist, we decided to suspend the scheduled schedule as we determined that sufficient time was needed for the artist to recover.

We would like to express our sincere apologies to the many fans who have been looking forward to Tiffany Young's active activities, and we ask for your understanding. Tiffany Young plans to resume her activities in about a month.

We will continue to prioritize the health of our artists and do our best to ensure that Tiffany Young can be with her fans in good health.

Thank You."

About Girls' Generation's Tiffany

Tiffany Young made her debut as the Girls' Generation's member in August 2007. In 2016 she made her solo debut by releasing her first album called I Just Wanna Dance. In 2021, she did a Broadway musical called Chicago where she portrayed the role of Roxie Hart.

She made her acting debut with JTBC's Reborn Rich in a supporting role. She performed the role of Rachel who worked as an analyst. Tiffany Young signed with Sublime Artist Agency in December 2022 and held her fan meeting titled Forever Wishing in Thailand in February 2023.

