Girls' Generation's Tiffany would be making her drama debut in Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki's next project

Singer Tiffany Young will join the anticipated drama adaptation of "The Youngest Son of Sunyang".

According to reports on June 29, Tiffany Young has been cast in JTBC's new drama The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate (literal title). Tiffany would be making her small screen debut in the drama as a supporting character. The Youngest Son of Sunyang tells the story of a man who devoted his career to a chaebol family for over 10 years, only to be framed for embezzlement, and pronounced legally dead. His soul transmigrates into the body of the youngest son of the same family. The revenge story is based on a popular webnovel of the same name.

In addition to the popularity of the webnovel, the lustre of actors Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Bin, and Lee Seong Min, who would be playing the main characters, is attracting attention. The skills and popularity of these actors, as well as Tiffany’s, is making any news about the series a hot topic of conversation among people.

Tiffany Young debuted as a member of the girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD) in 2007. She began her solo career in 2018 when she signed a contract with Paradigm Talent Agency in the United States after her contract with SM Entertainment expired. In addition to musicals, she will be active in various fields such as being the MC for Mnet's Girls Planet 999: Girls' War and KBS2's entertainment show Pet Vitamin.

Tiffany is currently playing Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago. Based on her excellent expressiveness, Tiffany Young is well-received for her stable performance in her first musical challenge. Attention is focused on whether Tiffany Young's small screen performance will also receive a passing score.

