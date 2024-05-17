Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young thanks actor Song Joong Ki for taking care of her during Reborn Rich shoot

Girls’ Generation member and actress Tiffany Young appeared on the 15th of May episode of MBC's entertainment program Radio Star. She was seen sharing a behind-the-scenes anecdote involving actor Song Joong Ki from the drama Reborn Rich.

Tiffany thanks and praises actor Song Joong Ki

During the show, one of the MCs inquired, "I heard you reunited with your SM Entertainment acting teacher after 20 years on the set of Reborn Rich?" Tiffany mentioned actor Jo Han Chul and responded, "I received acting lessons from him for about a year and a half." The MCs then pondered, "Were there actual acting coaches during the filming?" To this question, Tiffany recalled her experience working with Song Joong Ki on the set of the drama Reborn Rich.

She revealed, "I filmed several scenes with Song Joong Ki. While I was acting, he brought a reflector to the scene. He consistently looked out for me and always uplifted the atmosphere on set." Furthermore, Tiffany shared, "Whenever there was something I struggled with or didn't understand, he would suggest, 'Let's try it again.' He was incredibly considerate and effectively guided me in my acting," expressing her gratitude towards Song Joong Ki. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Tiffany Young

Stephanie Young Hwang, also known by her Korean name Hwang Mi Young and stage name Tiffany, is a Korean-American multi-talent encompassing singing, TV presenting, modeling, rapping, dancing, and acting. She rose to fame as a member of the renowned South Korean girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD), as well as its subunit TaeTiSeo (TTS).

Born in San Francisco, California, Tiffany was discovered while performing on stage in her hometown. Three weeks after receiving an offer to join a trainee program, she relocated to South Korea to pursue a singing career. Tiffany attended Korea Kent Foreign School and underwent nearly four years of rigorous training before making her debut as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007.

Advertisement

Five years later, in 2012, she debuted as part of Girls' Generation's inaugural subunit, TaeTiSeo. In 2016, Tiffany became the second Girls' Generation member to embark on a solo career, releasing her first mini-album I Just Wanna Dance. However, she departed from SM Entertainment a year later, in October 2017, to return to Los Angeles to pursue studies in acting and pursue an international solo singing career.

On December 26, 2022, Tiffany signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency, marking a new chapter in her career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Girls' Generation's Tiffany hosts contrasting emotions in new stills from Uncle Samsik