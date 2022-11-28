Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, 2PM’s Junho and Jang Sung Kyu confirmed to host 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

On November 28, MBC announced the hosts for its music festival Gayo Daejejeon 2022. They stated, “ Lee Junho , YoonA and Jang Sung Kyu are selected as the hosts for 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon following last year”. It will be exciting to see them together, after their excellent chemistry during last year’s music festival.

Fans cannot wait to see these artists together, as all of them have proven their powerful hosting skills over the past consecutive years. This will mark Girls’ Generation’s YoonA’s eighth year as the female host of MBC Gayo Daejejeon. She will be greeting viewers alongside two handsome male hosts- Jang Sung Kyu and Lee Junho. The experienced host Jang Sung Kyu is all set to brighten the atmosphere of the show, as this will be his fourth consecutive year to be the MC. Lee Junho has impressed everyone with his charming looks, as he was also the host for last year's MBC music festival.

2021 highlight

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and 2PM’s Lee Junho left everyone speechless, with their special performance at the MBC Gayo Daejejeon which was held last year. Both the artists showcased their top-notch dancing skills as they performed on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ hit song ‘Senorita’. The two actor-idols are all set to star in their new upcoming romantic comedy-drama “King the Land''.

Meanwhile, MBC is yet to release the lineup of artists for the MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2022. The MBC Gayo Daejejeon will take place on 31 December 2022. Fans are already excited and cannot wait to see their favourite artists perform on stage. Stay tuned for the artist lineup!