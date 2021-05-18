Girls' Generation's YoonA amid discussions to join Lee Jong Suk's upcoming KDrama Big Mouth

Im Yoona in talks as the female lead for upcoming drama 'Big Mouth' to play as Lee Jong Suk's wife. Read on to find out.

This year not only promises exciting K-dramas but also interesting screen pairing! According to reports, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Lee Jong Suk may be uniting for a new drama! YoonA is in talks to play Lee Jong Suk's wife in his comeback drama, Big Mouth. SM Entertainment, YoonA's agency confirmed that YoonA has received a casting offer for the drama Big Mouth, and she is positively reviewing the offer.

According to information we know, Lee Jong Suk is offered to play the lead role, a lawyer named Park Chang Ho. He is a third-class lawyer with a less than 10 percent winning rate. He is called big mouth by people in and associated with, his profession. He accidentally takes over a murder case. The entire series revolves around his efforts to unveil the truth and in turn, solve the case.

YoonA has been offered the role of Go Mi Ho, who is Park Chang Ho’s wife and the person who made him a lawyer. She was graceful and reserved during her college days, but something snapped and now she has become extremely bold and foul-mouthed. If YoonA accepts the role, this will be her first drama since Hush, which ended earlier this year.

