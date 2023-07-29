Girl’s Generation’s YoonA and actress Han So Hee wear the same gorgeous gown; Who stuns better? VOTE

Korean celebrities, Han So Hee and YoonA of Girls' Generation, recently graced the spotlight when they donned the same stunning gown, captivating netizens with their unparalleled visuals. Both actresses showcased the timeless dress at different events, leaving fans in awe of their individual interpretations.

Han So Hee's classic glamour

Han So Hee made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the prestigious 56th Baeksang Arts Awards in an exquisite gown. Opting for a minimalist approach, she allowed the dress to take center stage, emphasizing its elegance and grace. With few accessories, she exuded a classic and glamorous aura, captivating everyone present with her sophisticated charm.

YoonA's playful twist

On a separate occasion, YoonA chose the same mesmerizing gown for a photoshoot, but she put her own unique spin on it. Contrasting Han So Hee's classic look, YoonA infused the outfit with a touch of playfulness and whimsy. Through her expressions and demeanor, she softened the gown's appearance, evoking a ballerina-like grace and charm. Netizens were mesmerized by her angelic beauty and praised her for showcasing the dress in a refreshing light.

Who wore it better?

The striking resemblance between Han So Hee and YoonA in the timeless gown left netizens in a conundrum, as they found it impossible to determine who wore it best. Both actresses displayed their visual prowess, enchanting viewers in their own distinctive ways. Han So Hee's classic and glamorous approach and YoonA's playful and graceful demeanor proved that the gown had the versatility to complement various styles, making it a coveted fashion piece.

The fashion face-off between Han So Hee and YoonA created a buzz among netizens, who were left astounded by their extraordinary visuals and the gown's inherent beauty. Take the poll below and let us know who you think wore it better.

Please wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: YoonA and Lee Junho react as King the Land becomes No 1 on Global Top 10 most watched TV shows list