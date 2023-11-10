Girls' Generation's YoonA and Epitone Project team up for new track Knock releasing on November 16

YoonA of SM Entertainment's most popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is making her much-awaited return to the world of singing. She will be releasing a new song titled Knock in collaboration with Epitone Project. The K-pop idol-turned-actress is known to be multi-talented when it comes to acting as well as singing. She was last seen in the K-drama titled King The Land alongside Lee Jun Ho in the lead role.

Girls' Generation's YoonA to release new song titled Knock

YoonA will release a digital single titled Knock on November 16 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The new track has been produced in collaboration with Epitone Project. YoonA not only lent her voice to the song along but also shot for a music video for Knock. Epitone Project handled the lyrics, composition, and production of the new single.

Knock conveys the message of knocking on the tired and shrinking hearts of oneself and many others. It delivers the message of comfort and healing through YoonA's melodious voice. The teaser image for Knock showed a relaxed YoonA with her eyes closed and in search of her inner peace. She is feeling the wind against the blue sky in the background while drawing everyone's attention.

YoonA has always been an admirer of Epitone Project's music and she happily said yes to the collaboration. It can be anticipated what kind of synergy will be shown through this collaboration. Knock is deemed as a bright country-style acoustic pop with a light rhythm. The new single is a perfect amalgamation of Epitone Project's simple sensibility and YoonA's fresh vocals.

YoonA's recent activities

Epitone Project's agency Interpark Entertainment said that they were thankful to YoonA and her agency SM Entertainment for willingly participating despite the busy schedule. They hope to make this new single Knock as a welcome gift for the fans waiting to hear YoonA's voice. YoonA garnered praise and appreciation for her recent acting in King The Land in the role of Cheon Sarang.

Her next project will be a film titled 2 O'Clock Date which is a romantic comedy genre movie. YoonA will be playing the role of Jeong Seon Ji, a woman living in a downstairs house. She is lovely on the outside but possesses an unimaginable secret. Her role was confirmed through a special announcement in September 2021.

