Girls' Generation's YoonA and Hwang Jung Min starrer drama series Hush resumes shooting post COVID scare

Girls' Generation's YoonA and Hwang Jung Min starrer Korean drama series Hush recently resumed shooting after all staff tested negative for COVID-19.

According to recent reports, production of the JTBC drama Hush will resume production after a recent COVID-19 scare. According to a source from the program via AllKPop, every cast and crew member who was tested for COVID-19 have returned negative test results, so they have begun filming again. The source ensured that the production team will thoroughly comply with quarantine guidelines while filming to ensure the safety of the staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the future.

The announcement was made roughly five days after it was confirmed that a supporting actor who took part in filming the drama tested positive for COVID-19, causing JTBC to temporarily halt production and test the cast and crew.

If you didn’t know, Hush stars actor Hwang Jung Min as journalist Han Jun Hyuk and Girls' Generation's YoonA as his intern Lee Ji Soo. The drama is set to begin airing on December 11.

Apart from the Hush, a supporting actor who recently took part in filming for SBS's ongoing drama series Penthouse had also tested positive for COVID19. The supporting actor notified the staff of Penthouse last week, after which SBS immediately halted all filming and asked its staff and crew members to undergo voluntary COVID19 testing. The supporting actor who filmed on the set of Penthouse was believed to have come in contact with another COVID19 carrier on the set of another upcoming SBS drama, Joseon Exorcist. Originally, the final filming for SBS's Penthouse was scheduled to take place on November 25. However, all of the drama's cast and crew members will now be undergoing COVID19 testing instead, meaning that the filming will inevitably be delayed at least a few days while the staff members await their test results. Penthouse stars Lee Ji Ah, Eugene, Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, Bong Tae Gyu, and more.

