Girls’ Generation’s YoonA is a different person during her job and off the clock in stills from King The Land

In stills for King The Land, the private life of ‘Smile Queen’ Lim YoonA was shown. The show portrays the tale of saving a man who disdains chuckling and a grin sovereign who should snicker to make a day where they can truly grin brilliantly at the VVIP relax 'King The Land', the fantasy of hoteliers. On June 17, it will air for the first time at 10:30 PM KST.

The stills:

The numerous faces of Cheon Sarang, also known as the 'Smile Queen,' can be seen in the published images. She shows off the playfulness she had suppressed after work while still presenting the professional image of a hotelier with a fresh smile and a neat uniform. Under the beautiful lighting, Cheon Sarang's enchanting hand gestures, which convey her enthusiasm and talent, particularly shake her heart and the eyes of the audience. Like this, Cheon Sarang, who has different charms that you can't resist the urge to cherish her, is a well disposed worker of the King Hotel who serves her visitors as well as fills in as a representative of the hotel. With her delightful grin and her careful assistance custom-made to the flavor of her clients, her capacity is perceived and she progresses from the lodging entryway to the VVIP relax 'King the Land'. However much she entered the fantasy-like space of hoteliers, a startling individual seems who begins her grin mode while really buckling down 365 days per year. She keeps running into the King Hotel general manager Gu Won, played by Lee Junho, who doesn't like to laugh. Interest is centered around whether Cheon Sarang will actually want to change her terrible relationship with Gu Won into a relationship and turn on his grin button once more.

King The Land:

On the other hand, it is anticipated that Lim YoonA (Cheon Sarang), who will portray various aspects of the character and Cheon Sarang, will undergo a transformation. The viewers are more interested in 'King the Land,' where the lovely synergy between YoonA and Cheon Sarang will stand out, as her beautiful smile predicts a perfect synchro rate with her character.

ALSO READ: Wonder Girls’ Yubin confirmed to be dating 25-year-old popular tennis player Kwon Soon Woo

Advertisement