Girls' Generation's YoonA & Park Jung Min to guest on Amazing Saturday

Girls' Generation YoonA & Park Jung Min will be starring in the new movie Miracle. Read on to find out.

The excitement for a new film kicks in when the promotional rounds for the film begin! Girls' Generation's YoonA and Park Jung Min will be making a guest appearance on Amazing Saturday -Doremi Market. For the unversed, YoonA and Park Jung Min are set to star in a nostalgic film titled, Miracle. Miracle is a fictional movie based on a true story. The film is set in the year 1986 and tells the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung who lives in the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province and commutes 5 hours to go to school. His only wish is for the town to have a train station so that commuting will become easier for villagers.

Close to the heels of the release of the film, the promotional rounds of the film have begun. YoonA and Park Jung Min will attend a recording for Amazing Saturday sometime in early May. YoonA will also be reunited with her fellow Girls' Generation member, Taeyeon. Due to COVID-19, the actors and crew members will be taking utmost precautions to ensure that the shoot happens smoothly and avoid the risk of crowding on the set.

Meanwhile, YoonA will also be starring in the new big-budget romance film Happy New Year alongside Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Han Ji Min, Lee Kwang Soo and Seo Kang Joon. YoonA takes on the role of a hotel concierge where romance will be re-written and a new chapter of life unfolds when the key protagonists meet each other in a life-altering encounter at Hotel Emrose.

