Girls' Generation's YoonA REVEALS what made her sign 'Big Mouth' opposite Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk

Girls' Generation's YoonA has time and again proven her brilliant skills as an actress. The talented actress debuted with the MBC drama 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning'. Since then she has starred in countless K-dramas and movies including 'Prime Minister & I', 'My First Time', 'The K2', 'Confidential Assignment', 'Exit' and more recently, 'Hush'. The beautiful actor will be starring in SBS' upcoming drama 'Big Mouth' opposite Lee Jong Suk next.

In a recent pictorial interview with Y magazine, YoonA revealed what made her sign the drama opposite Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk! Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be working together as the leads Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho, a married couple. The story revolves around the bizarre events happening in the life of a poorly rated lawyer with a ten per cent success rate, named Park Chang Ho, who takes the responsibility of solving a murder mystery and tries everything under his capabilities to dig deep into the mystery. Now that he is stuck between this big case, he has to unveil the wrongdoings of the privileged upper class to keep his family and loved ones safe.

YoonA revealed that the idea of playing a "nurse's role" attracted her to the part and hence, she signed the drama. She was quoted saying "For 'Big Mouth' I will be playing the role of a nurse and that is one of the characters that I've never done before. It is new to me and so I grabbed the opportunity to do it as my next drama." For those unversed, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be starring as Park Chang Ho’s wife Go Mi Ho. Even though Go Mi Ho, a professional nurse, does everything to see her husband become a successful lawyer, she withdraws her support, seeing Park Chang Ho nowhere close to being ‘successful’. The once graceful and reserved character becomes cold and foul-mouthed because of the unfavourable circumstances.

'Big Mouth' is slated to air in 2022 on SBS.

