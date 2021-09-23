Girls' Generation's YoonA vs Park Yoona- Who would be your ideal Yoona

"Yoona" is a common, yet beautiful and meaningful Korean name for girls. Two popular "Yoonas" are Girls' Generation's YoonA and actress Park Yoona! Girls' Generation's YoonA also known by her birth name Im Yoon Ah debuted with the legendary girl group as a singer. Apart from her group's activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas such as 'You Are My Destiny', 'Prime Minister & I', 'My First Time', 'The K2', 'Hush' and her upcoming drama 'Big Mouth' opposite Lee Jong Suk.

Park Yoona is a talented young actress. She has appeared in many music videos, including iKON‘s '#WYD' and Super Junior‘s Yesung’s 'Here I Am'. She has acted in some amazing dramas in her brief career so far including 'SKY Castle', 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', 'True Beauty', 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'Stranger'. She will be starring in the Disney+ drama 'Our Police Course' in the future featuring Kang Daniel in the lead role.

Have you wondered which Yoona is your ideal girl? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Answer some questions and we will reveal which Yoona is your ideal type. Sounds easy? Take the quiz and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

