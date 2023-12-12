Girls' Generation's Yuri and actress Kwak Sun Young to take on challenging roles in new mystery thriller film

Girls' Generation's Yuri and actors Lee Seol, Ki So You, and more have been confirmed to play the roles in the upcoming mystery thriller film Mist (literal title).

The production team announced on December 12 the cast lineup as the filming schedule started on November 24 (KST). Further, actors Gil Hae Yeon, Shin Dong Mi, Heo Jung Do, Heo Ji Won, Yeom Ji Young, Yoo Jung Hoo, and Kim Seung Hee have also joined the film cast.

More about Mist characters

Mist unfolds the story of people going through emotional turmoil and how they live ordinary lives by fighting their everyday struggles.

Girls' Generation's Yuri will be venturing into the thriller genre through this project. She will portray the role of Kim Min, who works at a company that provides a special cleaning service for managing scenes of lonely deaths. Despite her cheerful appearance, she has built emotional walls around her as if she finds solace in her loneliness.

Kwak Sun Young plays the role of Lee Young Eun, a single mother and a swimming instructor. She struggles to live a normal life while trying to hide her daughter's (So Hyun) secret, who is apparently different from other kids.

Lee Seol will perform Park Hae Young, Kim Min's colleague. She has an outward behavior that sometimes makes other people around her uncomfortable.

Workfront of Yuri, Kwak Sun Young, and Lee Seol

Yuri is part of the famous K-pop group called Girls' Generation. The group debuted in August 2007 and became one of the most successful groups in South Korea. Apart from group activities, Yuri forayed into acting and pursued her solo career with her debut EP, The First Scene, in 2018. She has impressed fans with her acting potential in several projects, such as Fashion King (2012), Dae Jang Geum Is Watching (2018), and Good Job (2022).

On the other hand, Kwak Sun Young is a renowned actress who began her career in musical theater. A few of her notable works include Encounter (2018), Hospital Playlist (2020), Behind Every Star (2022), and Brain Works (2023).

Moreover, Lee Seol, signed under Just Entertainment, is best known for her role in the K-drama titled Less Than Evil (2018–2019), for which she received a Baeksang Arts Award nomination.

