Girls' Generation's Yuri to make a special appearance in the finale episode of SBS' Racket Boys

Girls' Generation's Yuri is on a roll! The talented idol-actor recently headlined MBN's Bossam: Steal The Fate opposite Jung II Woo. The drama achieved record-breaking numbers throughout its run. The series finale of 'Bossam: Steal the Fate' achieved the highest viewership ratings of any drama in MBN history. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the hit historical drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.8 percent. Fans absolutely loved Yuri's performance and it seems like we will get to see her soon enough.

It is confirmed that Yuri will be making a special appearance in the finale episode of SBS' Racket Boys. Yuri previously worked with 'Racket Boys' producer Jo Young Kwang in the 2017 thriller drama 'Innocent Defendant', and she decided to make the cameo at his behest. SBS confirmed the news and requested fans to watch out for her special cameo in the last episode of Racket Boys.

Racket Boys also called Raketsonyeondan, is a sports drama that stars Jung Bo-hun, stars Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra and Park Hyo Joo in lead roles. The series follows the growth of sixteen years old boys and girls and the challenges faced by the badminton club of their school. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST. The series finale is expected to air sometime in August.

Credits :News1

